Obituary: Lawrence Julius Diegel

Lawrence Julius Diegel

Provided Photo

April 29, 1937 – May 11, 2024

Lawrence Julius Diegel, 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday May 11, 2024. Lawrence was born on April 29, 1937, to Betty Ruth and Richard Diegel in Los Angeles, California. Lawrence lived a life full of backpacking, outdoorsmanship, loved playing poker, and loved living in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Lawrence built a thriving CPA private practice with clients all over the country until he retired.

Lawrence will be remembered for his service in the Navy, his attention to detail in the field of accounting, and poker! Larry consistently won at poker since his time in the Navy earning him the nickname in the Lake Tahoe Area of “Larry the Legend.” Lawrence is survived by his spouse, Peiling Hwu, who faithfully cared for him in his later years, his daughter, Michele Diegel Petee, his son, Richard Diegel, his brother, John Diegel, and his sister Christine Diegel. Also, his grandchildren Steven, Sarah and Benjamin Diegel. He was a straightforward man who could lite up a room, yet so kind and gentle that he never harmed anything, not even a spider.

Lawrence will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

Inurnment is scheduled for 10:00 AM, Monday, August 12, 2024 at the Northern Nevada Veteran’s Cemetery located at 14 Veterans Way, Fernley, NV 89408.