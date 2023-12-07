Obituary: Lawrence Martin
November 13, 1939 – November 11, 2023
Lawrence “Larry” Daniel Martin born November 13, 1939 in Bronx, NY and passed away November 11, 2023 at his home in South Lake Tahoe, CA, leaving to go fishing with his son.
Larry grew up in Laurens, NY, he was the second child of Charles and Margaret Martin. Larry began hunting and fishing near his home, which he continued passionately his entire life. Larry met his wife Sonja at Laurens Central School and they married in 1957. Larry served in the United States Air Force, which brought the young couple to Merced, CA. There they had their sons Lawrence “Little Larry” and Timothy. The boys grew up hunting, and fishing with their Dad. After his service Larry and his family moved to San Carlos, CA where Larry had a career as an airline mechanic for United Airline until his retirement. After retirement him and his wife Sonja moved to South Lake Tahoe, CA. Larry enjoyed skiing, traveling, cruises, camping, hunting, fishing, but most of all he enjoyed his family. Larry never said no to an adventure, and was often the one who suggested it. Larry made his sons, grandchildren and great grandchildren childhoods unforgettable. He loved telling fishing, hunting and family stories. He lived an extraordinary life and his family and all who knew him will miss him beyond words.
Larry is survived by his beloved wife of 66 year Sonja Martin, Sons Larry Martin (Karen), Timothy Martin, youngest brother Tommy (Donna), Grandchildren Chelsea Zermani (Chris), Nicole Pedersen (Jared), Kristi Ullman, Benjamin Martin (Susan), Brittney Martin Levesque (William), Thomas Martin, and Great Grandchildren Brizsay, Cole, and Noelle. His family will be holding a private ceremony.
