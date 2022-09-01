Obituary: Lester Berkson

Lester Berkson

January 3, 1930 – August 28, 2022

Lester Harold Berkson, 92, passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 28, 2022. Born in Chicago to George and Ruth Berkson, he was one of four children and their only son. Completing his undergraduate degree at University of Illinois, Champaign, he moved to Los Angeles, graduating from the UCLA School of Law. There he met his wife of 68 years, Phyllis (nee Franks). Two spectacular children soon followed, Lisa and Richard. A successful and well-respected lawyer, mediator, and judge in Nevada, first in Las Vegas and then for nearly 50 years at Lake Tahoe, Les was known for his honesty and fairness.

Active in local service clubs, he donated much time and effort to improving his community. His legal services to local districts contributed to today’s crystal clear, blue clarity of Lake Tahoe. He was an avid collector of antique typewriters, old newspapers, and nostalgic sheet music covers. Always up for a jog or swim in the Lake, Les also enjoyed cross-country skiing and hiking, often with his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, regaling them with stories of his childhood summers fishing and swimming at Eagle River, Wisconsin. He loved car camping and exploring Nevada ghost towns. We fondly remember him driving his Subaru into the mountains, jauntily smoking a cigar.

Donations may be made in his name to KeepTahoeBlue.org.