Obituary: Linda de Curtis Eggleston

Linda de Curtis Eggleston

Provided Photo

February 10, 1924 – January 19, 2022

Have you ever met a person who has left you in awe and full of wonder? A person who didn’t seem to fit the mold of society? Linda de Curtis Eggleston was most certainly this person. Linda, as known by friends, family, and fans near and far, was born Elmerinda de Curtis in Naples, Italy, February 10th, 1924. Linda conquered nearly 98 years of life before passing away in Napa, California on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Linda is survived by her son Curtis & his wife Lori, son Gene and his wife Melinda, their children/Linda’s grandchildren Jake & his wife Alli, Andrea and her husband Jeremy as well as her beloved great granddaughter Sienna. Linda will be reunited with her husband of 61 years, Kenneth Eggleston as well as her brothers, sisters, mamma and pappa. There are also countless dogs who will greet Linda with wagging tails, and she will receive each one with open arms.

Linda descended from a long line of artists. She was a graduate of the Naples Academy of Art and studied Architecture at the University of Naples. She was a WWII bride and came to the United States in 1946. She operated her own art gallery in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada for over 30 years.

Linda was always a strong woman, far ahead of her time. Constantly creating and innovating. There was always artwork to sell or a deal to be made. As Linda approached her 98th year, it was clear that her spirit was far too powerful for her earthly body. She has been released from the burdens of this world and set free for her next chapter of her grand adventure. There is no doubt that even beyond her time here with all of us who have loved and admired her, she will continue to be destined for greatness.

Celebration of Life will be scheduled for this summer, TBA.