Obituary: Linda Mendizabal

Linda Mendizabal

Provided Photo

December 13, 1942 – December 15, 2022

Linda Jean (Wilkes) Mendizabal passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on December 15, 2022. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Bob “Mendi” Mendizabal; son, Greg (Jenny) and granddaughters Kira and Alexa, of Kenmore, WA; daughter Anisa (Karen) of Trumansburg, NY; brother William “Bud” (Susan) of Boise, ID; numerous nieces, nephews, and grand nieces/nephews. She was predeceased by her mother Jean and father Edward Wilkes.

Raised in San Carlos and San Jose (Cambrian Park), CA, Linda graduated from Camden High School in 1960. Linda and Mendi married in 1964. They moved with their kids, Greg and Anisa, to the South Shore in 1972. In 1978, they opened their business, The Bar Supply House.

Linda thrived in Tahoe and never ceased to serve the community. She volunteered in her kids’ classrooms and led their scout troops. She formed carpools and co-ops. She worked on many a local campaign and was sometimes a candidate herself. She served on the LTUSD School Board, the 20/20 Committee and the Planning Commission, and more. A lifelong learner, she volunteered for the Women’s Center’s crisis hotline and took classes at Lake Tahoe Community College, where she earned her Associate’s Degree. She was a Life Member and Past President of Soroptimist International of South Lake Tahoe whose mission to transform the lives and status of women and girls she wholly supported. She enjoyed editing the Soroptimist newsletter and penning its witty “Newsmonger” column. Linda was always proud of her kids and loved being a grandma. She remembered the important life events of others, was never too busy to dash off a newsy letter or funny card, was known for her shortbread, scones, and chocolate chip cookies.

Linda’s love, leadership, and thoughtful kindness are missed by all of us. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 9, 2023 from 1 – 4 pm at The Idle Hour’s event venue, 3351 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe.