Obituary: Logan Alder Daniel Ryan

Logan Alder Daniel Ryan

– January 21, 2023

Logan Ryan, a loving and loved family member, friend and beautiful soul died peacefully at his home in Carlsbad, California last month.

Logan was born in October 2001 in Truckee, California and completed his primary schooling in the Tahoe-Truckee School District. He was quick to make friends, created a memorable impact on those he met, and was always the welcoming host. “Having a friend over tonight” always turned out to be three.

Whether hanging out with his grandfather, sisters, parents or his gathered friends, Logan’s charismatic personality was often the focus of the room. When he was two years old, he would climb out of the grocery cart and onto the conveyor belt at our local Safeway, hug the checkers, and announce that he loved them. A few were confounded and wanted him off the belt, but most returned the hug and told them they loved him back.

After moving to San Diego in 2021, Logan dedicated himself to those seeking healthy living where he built on his gift for making enduring friendships. He learned surfing and could be found practicing the sport nearly every morning. Over the past year he was just beginning his life as an adult and had grown into a fine young man who was on top of his world. The textbooks for the upcoming semester of college classes were on his desk.

Logan will always be deeply missed by his mother Polly Ryan and father Scott Ryan of Truckee; sister Tareyn Ryan of San Diego; sister and brother-in-law Jessica and Kraig Nicolls of Coronado; nieces Jessy Kidd of Clovis, New Mexico; Caitlyn Frye of Fairbanks, Alaska; nieces Lola and Hadley Nicolls and nephew Milo Nicolls of Coronado; grandfather Gene Ryan of Portland; aunt and uncle Kathy Narramore and Craig Ryan of Portland; his girlfriend, Jessie Patterson; as well as his legion of friends from Truckee and San Diego.

Logan’s family hopes those wishing to honor his memory will support his passion for the First Step House of North County. Visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/logan-ryan-memorial-charity .

A Celebration of Life will be held in San Diego on March 11.

Farewell our friend. We will miss you. For our lifetimes.