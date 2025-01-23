Obituary: Lois Marie Thran

Lois Marie Thran

November 28, 1929 – January 3, 2025

Lois Marie Thran passed away peacefully the evening of Friday, January 3, 2025, at the age of 95, with the love of her family surrounding her.

She was born on November 28, 1929, on Thanksgiving Day in the Cordes family home in Centerville, NV. She spent most of her early life there until she married Don Thran in 1948.

The couple moved with their young family to Lake Tahoe in 1957. These years were filled with fond memories.

In 1982 she opened Thran’s Flower Shop, which was known for her progressive, unique artistry of floral designs. She was also active in her community, a member of St Andrew’s Lutheran Church and a volunteer for the Barton Hospital Auxiliary.

Lois and Don would later move back to Centerville Lane to build their final home in 2001, on inheritance property that originally belonged to her great grandfather. Then in the summer 2023, Lois would become the mayor of Centerville!

Her journey on this earth was one marked by love, compassion, wisdom beyond her years and unwavering faith in God. Her kindness and infectious laugh touched the hearts of all who knew her!

Lois is survived by her children Donnis Thran, Rexton Thran, Barbara Thran-Anderson (Stephen Anderson). Her 5 grandchildren Daniel, Andrew (Maria), Maddelyn (Rick), Christopher and Katie (Wes). Her 10 great grandchildren Willow, Violet, Ember, Asher, Nathan, Ethan, Abbey, Ella, Avery and Cooper.

She was predeceased in death by her husband of 64 years, Donald, siblings Mildred Hoover and Chris Cordes.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM on February 1, 2025, at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 1480 Douglas Ave, Gardnerville, NV.