Obituary: Loren Graham

Loren Graham

Provided Photo

May 12, 1945 – August 22, 2025

Loren Graham, a deeply respected attorney, devoted husband, loving father, amazing brother, and cherished “Papa,” passed away peacefully on August 22, 2025, in Texas, with his daughter by his side. He was 80 years old.

Born on May 12, 1945, in Truckee, California, Loren was the second of four children born to Ralph and Ruthie Graham. The family lived in Truckee and Sacramento before settling in Carmichael, California, where Loren grew up. He had a classic California upbringing, working from a young age as a paperboy and later alongside his father on the railroad. He carried the work ethic and small-town values of his youth throughout his life.

Loren was a natural leader and athlete. He was elected Class President in high school and was a dedicated baseball player, competing in both Little League and high school, where he was selected for the All-Star team as a second baseman.

After graduating from La Sierra High School in 1963, Loren pursued higher education, attending Sacramento State and UCLA, and eventually earning his law degree in 1973 from UC Davis School of Law. Shortly thereafter, he moved to Placerville and then to Lake Tahoe, where he established his Nevada and California law practice, becoming an integral part of the community. For decades, he was known for his sharp mind, unwavering integrity, and the genuine respect he earned from everyone he encountered.

Loren loved the Tahoe lifestyle. He was an avid golfer and spent his summers boating on the beautiful lake. He also had a lifelong soft spot for dogs, particularly Bichons he had throughout the years.

Known for his sharp sense of humor and his genuinely joyful spirit, Loren was a great brother and son. He was a truly amazing cook, famous among family and friends for his ability to BBQ a mean tri-tip.

In 1984, Loren married the love of his life, Kati Graham. The following year, they welcomed their daughter, Stacy. Loren embraced fatherhood wholeheartedly, a role that defined his later life. He was a dedicated presence in Stacy’s childhood—coaching her soccer team, sharing his love for the outdoors on hikes up to Cave Rock, and creating special memories with impromptu fishing trips. Their unique father-daughter bond was celebrated through tradition: Stacy would always wake up to a vase of flowers and a homemade card from him on every holiday. He was, simply, the best dad a girl could ask for.

In 2021, Loren made the move to Texas to be closer to his daughter, her husband Igor, and his two beloved grandchildren, Nikolai (7) and Fiona (4). The last years of his life were spent as the family’s cherished Papa, attending soccer games, celebrating birthdays, and enjoying the quiet, meaningful moments of connection with his family.

Loren is survived by his wife, Kati Graham; his daughter, Stacy, and her husband Igor; his grandchildren, Nikolai and Fiona; his sister, Pam; and many loving nieces and nephews who adored him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Ruthie Graham; his older brother, George; and his younger sister, Patty.

Friends and family can share photos, videos & stories at the online memorial hosted by The Neptune Society.

His kindness, wisdom, and steadfast love will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.