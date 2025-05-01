Obituary: Louis Pina Jr
July 20, 1939 – January 14, 2025
Louis (Lou) J. Pina Jr., a long-time resident of So. Lake Tahoe, passed away peacefully on January 14, 2025. He had moved to Carson City and lived at the home of his stepdaughter Tawny where he resided for a year to be near the family and care he needed. He was predeceased by his wife Marjorie Pina and stepson Neal. He was survived by Tawny and husband Ed, sister Marguerite, 2 step granddaughters and nieces and nephews.
Lou proudly served in the Navy for 7 years and carried that work ethic and drive to positively impact the community throughout his life. When he wasn’t outside maintaining his home in So. Lake Tahoe or working as a mechanic at the Tahoe Paradise Golf course you could find him fishing at one of the many places he loved around Lake Tahoe. He was quick to help his neighbors and friends and will be missed by all of us.
Family and friends will be laying him to rest with his wife Marge at the Happy Homestead Cemetary in So. Lake Tahoe on May 16 at 1pm with a reception to follow at his home in So. Lake Tahoe.
