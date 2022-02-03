Obituary: Lydia Greil

Lydia Greil

Provided Photo

October 8, 1932 – December 29, 2021

In Loving Memory of Lydia Greil. It is with great sadness that we announce her passing on December 29, 2021 in South Lake Tahoe, CA. She was 89 years old.

Lydia was born October 8, 1932 in Odessa, Ukraine to mother, Erna Foehl Beglau and father, Wassily Victor Baftalo. Lydia and her mother fled Ukraine during WWII and went to Germany. They immigrated to the United States in 1957 where they worked hard during the day and took classes at night to learn English and become US citizens while living in Erie, PA. Lydia moved to South Lake Tahoe in 1960 and designed the home she and her mom loved and lived in until her passing. They were very close having spent their lives together. Lydia was a successful banker until her retirement in 1999 and she enjoyed listening to music, dancing, hiking, walking, bird watching, reading, puzzles, and playing cards. She had an amazing life and was a gift to all who knew her.

Lydia was preceded in death by her father during WWII and mother in 2011. Survivors include cousin, Alice Kerrigan of Green Cove Springs, FL and her family; God-Daughter, Lorrie Peterson of Fair Oaks, CA and her family; and many friends and caregivers who all loved her very much.

Interment will be at Happy Homestead Cemetery. McFarlane Mortuary will handle cremation services and photos can be shared on their website at https://www.mcfarlanemortuary.com/obituaries/Lydia-Greil/ . Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

Auf wiedersehen süßer engel