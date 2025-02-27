Obituary: Marcelina Hammann

Marcelina Hammann

Provided Photo

June 19, 2001 – February 16, 2025

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the untimely passing of Marcelina Anaukihesina Hammann, fondly known as Marcie, who left us far too soon at the age of 23 on Sunday, February 16, 2025. Marcie’s bright spirit and infectious laughter will be missed by all who loved her, as she departed this life unexpectedly.

Born on June 19, 2001, in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, Marcie was the beloved daughter of John and Shavonne Hammann. From a young age, she exhibited a vibrant positivity and talent that captured the hearts of everyone around her. She graduated from South Tahoe High School, where her charisma and kindness made her a cherished friend among her peers.

Residing in South Tahoe for several years before moving to Salem, Oregon, Marcie embraced life wherever she went. She was a talented gamer and had a gift for singing that did not go unnoticed by those who loved her.

Marcie is survived by her mother Shavonne Hammann and spouse Amber Lynn; father, John Hammann; sister, Adriana Hammann; brother, Isaiah Chaney; grandma, Johnnette Marroquin; grandpa, Andres Marroquin; uncle, Lawrence Salsedo; aunties, Sandra Manu and Naomi Manu and spouse Jose Ayala, and cousins, Ashlynn, Yoselin, Edwin, Lenexx and Andrea.

Marcelina was loved dearly and will be missed by her many family members and friends.

Her visitation is scheduled for Friday, February 21st for her immediate family only and her Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.