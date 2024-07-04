Obituary: Maria Luisa Duran Pineiro
– November 8, 2023
Maria Luisa Duran Pineiro, beloved mother and grandmother, quietly departed this life Nov. 8, 2023 to be with the Lord. She was 89 years old. She is survived by her two sons, Genaro (Norma) Pineiro, and Anthony (Claudia) Pineiro; grandchildren Natasha (Josue) Guzman, Bethany, Tony, Matthew, Andrew, and Jaclynn. Leticia, loving niece, and many more nieces, nephews, family members and friends who will remember her for her kindness, and love. We miss her.
Funeral services will be held on Sat. July 6, 2024 at St. Theresa’s Church at 1:30 p.m.
María Luisa Durán de Piñeiro, amada madre y abuela, partió de esta vida el 8 de noviembre de 2023 para estar con el Señor. Tenía 89 años. Le sobreviven sus dos hijos, Genaro (Norma) Piñeiro y Anthony (Claudia) Piñeiro; nietos Natasha (Josue) Guzman, Bethany, Tony, Matthew, Andrew y Jaclynn. Leticia, querida sobrina, y muchas más sobrinas, sobrinos, familiares y amigos que la recordarán por su amabilidad y amor. La extrañamos.
Los funerales se llevarán a cabo el sábado 6 de julio de 2024 en la Iglesia de Santa Teresa a la 1:30 p.m.
