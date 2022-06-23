Obituary: Marie Elizabeth Paul
– May 31, 2022
It is with sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Marie Elizabeth Paul, age 60, on May 31st, 2022. Marie was a long-time resident of Lake Tahoe and Topaz Lake areas having moved to Zephyr Cove in 1986. At a young age, Marie traveled to and lived in many different locales, fostering her independent spirit, love of people, work ethic, and fun attitude towards life. Marie worked the restaurant business starting in her early 20’s culminating into her appreciation of diverse food, a desire to cook, and many close relationships with her co-workers and customers, who became her dear friends. Marie loved to write and was quite adept at placing sensitive, articulate, and provoking thoughts onto paper. Marie loved animals, riding horses as a youth, feeding her neighbor’s horses and goats, and caring for her own share of dogs and a few cats. All these things and more are reasons Marie will be missed by her family and friends. Marie is survived by her mother Sandra Paul; brother Michael Paul; sisters Amy Paul and Carolyn Paul; aunt Lucia Dunbar; nephews Jorge Rivas, Christopher Huston and Charles Huston; and nieces Jaclyn Ford and Melinda Rivas. Marie was predeceased by her father John Stephen Paul and her favorite grandmother Mary Dunbar. An informal Celebration of Life gathering will be held 1pm to 3pm on Saturday, July 9th, 2022 at Jethro’s Oven & Grill restaurant located at 1281 Kimmerling Road, Gardnerville, NV. Friends are welcome to share any nice story about Marie, if they would like.
