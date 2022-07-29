Obituary: Marietta Couch

Marietta Couch

Provided Photo

February 12, 1939 – December 10, 2021

Marietta (Mary) Couch passed away on December 10th, 2021 after a tough year of losing her eldest son to cancer, and husband to a series of serious health issues. She was a loving and proud mother who everyone looked up to. If there was ever a kid in need for a good home cooked meal, or support on and off the sports field, she was always there. You could always expect to see the sweetest, most loving smile on her face, and ready to crack a joke at any given moment.

Mary was born in Verona, MO and graduated from Verona High School and met her wonderful husband, Wayne, and got married in 1956, and had three talented children, Jack, Ron and Randy. Their family journey started in Chico, CA, where Wayne worked for Meeks Lumber Company. The family was transferred to another location in Tahoe where she spent 15 years raising her family before moving to Vacaville, CA, then soon after to her forever home in Dixon, CA where she and her husband spent the last 30 years.

There were many passions Mary found in life, including being a phenomenal artist, painting intricate sculptures, clothing, and pottery. She was also a shark at card games, such as a family favorite called Nertz. World-wide traveling was something Mary enjoyed, but Hawaii was always her favorite place to go. Above all else, she was absolutely dedicated to her family and never missed a single event. Every gathering was always held with open arms in Maryâ€™s home, surrounded by everyone she loved. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy, and she absolutely enjoyed spoiling them any chance she had. Even until the end, she would always check in with her friends, brother and extended family members on a weekly basis just to socialize and make sure everyone was doing well.

Mary is survived by her son Ron Couch and his wife Jymme Couch of Denver, CO; granddaughters Randi Couch and Mackenzie Couch of Denver, CO. She was preceded in death by her son, Randy Couch, South Lake Tahoe, CA; son, Jack Couch, Sacramento, CA; and husband, Wayne Couch, Dixon, CA. Her incomparable love, kindness, and compassion to those around her will be greatly missed.

Friends and Family are invited on Saturday, August 6th to a graveside service at Happy Homestead Cemetary at 11am, located at 1261 Johnson Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150. Flowers to be left graveside can be ordered from local shops: Thranâ€™s Flower Shop (530-544-1171) or Lavish Floral (775-232-7137). If you would like to share any special memories, please look up McFarlane Mortuary online and search for Mary Couch in the tribute section https://www.mcfarlanemortuary.com/obituaries/Marietta-Couch/#!/TributeWall