Obituary: Marilyn Dedmon
September 6, 1935 – March 27, 2025
Marilyn Colette Dedmon passed away on March 27, 2025, at her home in Gateway. Marilyn was born on September 6, 1935, in Chicago, Illinois.
Marilyn’s parents were Rudolph and Mary Fahrberger.
She was preceded in death by Marilyn’s husband Rick Dedmon, her parents, and three brothers.
Marilyn was a dedicated member of the Assumption Catholic Church of Truckee.
She was a loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother.
Her leadership and wisdom will be greatly missed by her loving family.
Marilyln was a valued member of multiple women’s organizations in town.
As a longtime resident of Truckee, she was involved in the banking community,
as well as a local business owner.
Funeral Mass will be held on May 24, 2025 at 10:00 AM at Truckee Assumption Church.
Burial and Celebration of Life to follow at Truckee Cemetary at 11:30 AM.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Senior Citizens Organization of Truckee.
