Obituary: Marjorie L. Martin

Marjorie L. Martin

Provided Photo

May 21, 1928 – August 22, 2023

Marjorie L. Martin was born May 21, 1928, and passed away peacefully in her Tahoe home surrounded by her family on August 22, 2023 at the age of 95. Marge was born in Oklahoma and moved to Woodland, California where she was raised helping out on the family farm. She was hired by Pacific Telephone Company and spent summers as the Chief Operator in South Lake Tahoe in what is now a historic building near Valhalla. While in South Lake Tahoe in 1953, she met the love of her life, Donald L. Martin. Don and Marge were married October 3, 1954 and chose South Lake Tahoe to raise their family of 5 children. Marge was always a hard worker and in addition to the duties involved in raising 5 kids, she worked for many years in retail at Joseph Magnin’s in what was then the Crescent V Shopping center at Stateline. Together with Don, the two of them were responsible for the creation and operation of multiple businesses on the South Shore including developing, marketing, and later selling the Tahoe Valley Campground.

Outside of her love for spending time with Don and her family, she had a passion for golf, tennis, and enjoying the spectacular views from her home in the Tahoe Keys. She loved to socialize and entertain her many friends both in Tahoe and at her Palm Desert home, where she enjoyed hitting happy hours and playing bridge with her desert friends.

Marge was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and devoted friend. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Martin, her son Craig Martin and her 7 siblings; Joyce, Margaret, Kenneth, Vera, Beula, Juanita, and Merideth. She is survived by daughters Julie Martin and Pamela Martin-Shapiro, son in law Nathan Shapiro, son Richard Martin, daughter in law Debbie Martin, son Patrick Martin, daughter in law Mindy Badgley, 8 grandchildren (Justin, Ryan, Sasha, Max, Aiñe, Dylan, Rachel, and Robert), and 2 great grandchildren (Adelaide and Stella).

Marge will be buried next to her beloved husband in the Happy Homestead Cemetery on September 8 at 9:30 in a public ceremony, with a reception to follow at her Tahoe Keys home at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Marge’s memory to Barton Hospice in South Lake Tahoe.