Obituary: Marjorie Merrill Luippold
July 2, 1928 – September 21, 2021
Marjorie Merrill Luippold passed away peacefully with her family by her side on September 21, 2021. Known by close friends and family as Marge, she was born July 2, 1928 at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California. Moving to San Fransisco, California at age 12 years old. Marge attended Lincoln High School and was active in Tri-Y Chapter 1a girls club sponsored by the T.W.C.A which was one of the most popular organization at Lincoln High. After graduation in 1946 she enrolled in San Fransisco State where she met her husband and together raised two daughters Suzanne and Cynthia.
In 1971 Marge moved to Zephyr Cove, Nevada with her family. In 1976 she met and married Richard B. Luippold. In their 44 years of marriage, they enjoyed traveling the world together. Winters were spent in Palm Desert and summer brought them back to lake Tahoe.
Reading, spending time with family and grandchildren always brought her great joy and delight. Marge will be remembered as a founding member of Tahoe Community Church where she was an active member for many years. Marge loved to make people feel special and would always remember them with a card on their birthdays. Marge’s joyful laugh and enduring love for her family will be deeply missed.
Marjorie is predeceased by her husband, Richard B. Luippold, her grandson Jacob O’Malley, and Her parents Fredrick and Lily Smith. She is survived by her children Suzanne Newell, Cynthia O’Malley, Lynda Henricksen, Chris Luippold and Jenny Krummes, as well as 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Her memorial service will be on November 6th, at 2:00pm 2021 at Tahoe Community Church, Kingsbury Grade, Stateline, Nevada. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Tahoe Community Church, P.O. Box 6598, Stateline, NC. 89449.
