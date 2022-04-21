Obituary: MARK A. DUKE

MARK A. DUKE

Provided Photo

February 1, 1961 – April 17, 2022

Mark passed away peacefully at home with family early Easter morning after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Mark was born in Orange, Ca. and went to elementary schools in Novato, Fremont, and Woodside. He attended Middle School and High School in South Lake Tahoe. He was active in sports, especially skiing and played drums with the High School Jazz Band. After High School Mark spent five years in the Marine Corps serving in San Diego, Twenty Nine Palms, Yuma and Okinawa. After the Marines he attended Sacramento City College studying Law Enforcement but soon followed his long time interest in automobile service and transferred to Consumes River College where he was awarded top Certificates in all five categories of automobile service and repair. He then spent a career in automobile service, primarily with a large ambulance co. in Sacramento. A recurring knee issue from an injury led to an early disabled retirement. He became heavily involved in restoring and building old automobiles and large home improvements. He was meticulous in all his projects.

Mark was especially proud of his association with the Marines, the Masonic Order (32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason) and the Shriners. His life was patterned after the teachings and high standards set by these organizations.

Mark was both the joy and jokester at family gatherings. His absence will leave a void at future gatherings.

Mark was predeceased by his mother, Betty Duke and survived by his wife Shannon, daughter Crystal, grandchildren Juan, Anthony and Alani, father Dr. James Duke, sister Laurie Sheppard (Chris), brother Scott, sister Shelley Bailey, nephews Charlie Sheppard and Sam Bailey, nieces Hannah Bailey and Emily Monnier(Brad) and grand nephews Chase and Kai Monnier. A Celebration of Life will be held later.

Contributions in honor of Mark are suggested to Shriners Childrens Hospital in Sacramento or a Charity of your choice