Obituary: Mark Allen Walker

Mark Allen Walker

Provided Photo

May 12, 1963 – February 3, 2023

Mark Walker, Husband, Father, Grandfather and Friend will be greatly missed. Mark was born in Upland, California to Wendell and Lorrine Walker. He grew up in Alta Loma, CA, graduating from Alta Loma High School in 1981. Mark’s parents passed on their love of the outdoors to Mark, taking him backpacking on the John Muir Trail when Mark was young enough to have toys in his pack. Mark enjoyed the outdoors all of his life.

In 1987, Mark moved to South Lake Tahoe, CA where he found jobs outdoors: working at Fallen Leaf Marina and Sierra Ski Ranch, doing construction, and even driving the zamboni at the community ice rink. While working at Sierra Ski Ranch, Mark met his wife Dale. They married in 1992 and shared more than thirty years together. They enjoyed the Tahoe Life of snow and water skiing, boating of all kinds, sunset BBQs at Pope Beach and ski-hikes every year on the 4th of July.

After a work accident in 1996 necessitated a career change, Mark enrolled at Lake Tahoe Community College. He soon transferred to CSU Sacramento, where he graduated with a BS in Mechanical Engineering in 2003. In 2004, Mark accepted an engineering position with Boeing in Seattle, WA, where he remained for the rest of his career. In 2013, his team received the Boeing Atlas Award for their work on the F22.

Mark and Dale moved to Southworth soon after Mark started at Boeing.Together they enjoyed new adventures in the PNW: they took Mark’s boat, Lil’ Red, out for rides in Yukon Harbor, went crabbing and fishing, kayaked around Blake Island and Stand-Up Paddle boarded in the surrounding lakes. Their nostalgia for the Tahoe ski vibe eventually led them to a new ski resort home, Mission Ridge. On Friday nights, after Dale coached swimming, they’d drive to Mission Ridge to spend a long weekend in their cozy RV Ski Chalet. They met new winter friends and participated in the Dummy Downhill every year. If you get out and ski the bumps, give a pole wave up to Mark!

Mark had hoped to retire soon to travel with Dale and spend time with his grandchildren, whom he adored and who called him Grandpa Tickle. Instead, he and Dale faced a difficult final year battling cancer after his diagnosis in May 2022. They were blessed with family and friends who helped them through all of it and have continued to support Dale now.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife Dale, stepson Derek, stepdaughter Denise, son-in-law Eric, two grandchildren, brothers Paul and Fred, three nieces, and two nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held July 22, 2-4, at Manchester State Park, Washington.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Swim Across America, Team Walker, or to The Mission Ridge Ski Team,

25 N. Wenatchee Ave, Ste. 112, Wenatchee, WA 98801