Obituary: Mark Cohen
July 9, 1946 – August 20, 2023
Mark Cohen was born on July 9th, 1946 in Los Angeles, California and passed away on August 20th, 2023 in Bothell, Washington at the age of 77. Mark was born to his parents Harry and Mildren Cohen as an only child. He graduated from Westchester High School in 1964 and went on to study at Santa Monica City College earning his associate’s degree and later transferring to UCLA. He met Virginia Martin, and the couple was married in February 1968. After beginning his career at a local grocery store, Mark opened his first butcher shop in San Pedro, CA in 1975. Soon, the growing family moved the small family business to Big Bear Lake, CA, in 1980. After four years in a small town, the business was once again relocated to Apple Valley, CA. One last move brought them to Lake Tahoe, CA in 1987 where Mark opened Overland Meat Company. Mark would grow the business until 2005 when Mark and Virginia relocated to Seattle, Washington to be closer to their grandchildren. Mark is survived by Virginia in Washington, son and daughter-in-law Brian and Kim of South Lake Tahoe, son and daughter-in-law Jonathan and Lauren of South Lake Tahoe, and daughter and son-in-law Katie and Matt of Bothell, Washington in addition to his four grandchildren also residing in Washington. Tahoe locals will always remember Mark’s kind heart for anyone who didn’t have enough food. “We love you and will always remember you Dad.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.