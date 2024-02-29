Obituary: Mark Lytle

Mark Lytle

Provided Photo

November 24, 1958 – February 5, 2024

Mark Lytle passed away in the hospital from complications following a brief respiratory illness. He was preceded in death by both of his parents and a brother. He is survived by his daughter, Ashlyn, his remaining brother, John, sister, Karen and many nieces and nephews.

Mark began working as an IT technician at Sierra Nevada College around 1992 and realized that he wanted to make Incline Village his home. Shortly after that, he took the plunge and created his own business, AlpenIT, and has been working and helping his customers with their computer problems ever since.

Mark spent his free time fishing (probably his all-time favorite pastime) camping and target shooting.

No services are planned. His family and loved ones will be honoring him during a group camp out at some point this summer, spreading his ashes in a beautiful place where the fish run wild.

Bon voyage, dear friend, father, brother, uncle, son…. We hope the fishing is grand in heaven.