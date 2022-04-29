Obituary: Mark Tonarelli

Mark Tonarelli

Provided Photo

June 27, 1956 – March 30, 2022

Mark Tonarelli was born in Sacramento, California to Reno and Angie Tonarelli on June 27, 1956. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Steve. Mark fought a courageous four year battle with cancer and went peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on March 30, 2022. Mark is survived by his devoted wife and best friend for 38 years, Pam. His four caring children, Courtney, Lisa (Nick), Cody (Miranda), Jesse (Victoria) and two beautiful grandchildren, Olivia and Eli. He also leaves behind two brothers George (Lynda), Gary (Silvia) and sister in law Donna.

Mark loved the mountains and all it had to offer. In the late 70’s he moved to South Lake Tahoe and worked for a local plumbing supply company. He met Ed Senior and began his plumbing career learning most everything from him and took on the role of new construction plumber when he started work with Senior Plumbing. He later started Tonarelli Plumbing, which his two sons still proudly operate today.

Mark loved the outdoors. Hiking, fishing and camping with his kids and their friends were common outings. He was the neighborhood dad and welcomed all with open arms and a place to call home. He was very creative and his wood working and craftsmanship was amazing. He told the best stories and Olivia could fall asleep listening to any of his creative, fun adventures.

Mark had many good friends whom he loved dearly and who loved him. He will always live in our hearts and minds and be remembered for his positive outlook on life.

A celebration of life will be held in June. Details to be determined.

Never regret a day in your life.

Good days give happiness,

Bad days give experience,

The worst days give lessons

And the best days give memories.