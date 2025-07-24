Obituary: Markley Mallatt
October 9, 1949 – May 19, 2025
Born October 9th, 1949, Markley Leon Mallatt passed away May 19th, 2025. “Carpenter Mark” spent 50 years in South Lake Tahoe. Building his home in the Al Tahoe neighborhood, Mark’s home was a gathering place for his countless friends. When he wasn’t sweeping down the mountain in graceful telemarking curves, racing his mountain bike or climbing mountains, he was lending a hand to his neighbors and friends. Mark had two brothers, Steve and James, who blessed him with six nieces and nephews . Mark’s late wife, Deborah, preceded Mark in death. He was then fortunate to love again and marry a long-time friend Marta Grunsky. She, along with many friends, were honored to care for him in his last chapter. Mark lived his life honestly, on his own terms, and will be remembered as a beacon of light by those who were fortunate enough to know him and love him.
