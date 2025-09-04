Obituary: Marshall Triggs

Marshall Triggs

Provided Photo

June 24, 1951 – August 22, 2025

Marshall Lovell Triggs was born in June of 1951 in San Diego, California to Dudley Lovell and Liesel Triggs and passed away on August 22, 2025 due to complications of early onset Alzheimer’s.

Marshall graduated from Crawford High School (San Diego) in 1968, earned a BSc in Biology at San Diego State in 1972, and a BSc in Nursing from Sacramento State in 1980. He began his 33-year career as a Registered Nurse at Barton Hospital where he worked in the ICU and Surgical Unit from 1981 until retiring in 2014.

Growing up in San Diego, he spent his youth biking, surfing, and exploring local roads and beaches. As a Boy Scout, he developed a passion for hiking, backpacking, and camping, including a Mt. Whitney trip. His extensive travels in Mexico were a highlight between high school and college. Marshall remained an avid reader and cribbage player throughout his life.

Marshall moved to South Lake Tahoe in 1975 and began working at Harvey’s as a line cook in the Carriage House and Top of the Wheel restaurants and eventually became a Blackjack Dealer. It was there at Harvey’s that he met his future wife, Christine. They celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary in June and recorded themselves singing their wedding song – “Willin” by Little Feat. They welcomed their son Carson and daughter Casey into their lives in the early 1980s, and later granddaughter Charley and grandson Jace. He will forever be remembered as their loving “Papa.”

As in San Diego, Marshall continued his love of outdoor activities (biking, golfing, hiking, camping and skiing) in Tahoe’s outdoor playground. Other extracurricular activities included coaching his children in soccer and Buddy Werner ski league. Marshall had a deep appreciation for music, reflected in his diverse and extensive collection of record albums and CDs. Marshall was an active member of the Tahoe Community choir where he sang bass for 17 years. He was a volunteer at the Valhalla Boathouse and served for a short time on the board. In their retirement, Marshall and Christine enjoyed the opportunity to travel both within the U.S. and abroad. Their adventures included walking tours through the scenic landscapes of Spain, Scotland, Ireland, and New Zealand, as well as memorable road trips to National Parks and historical landmarks across the country.

As his disease progressed, Marshall regularly walked his dog Lucy around the Meyers neighborhood, where he became acquainted with other dog walkers and was known as the Mayor of the Neighborhood. With Christine, he started attending the monthly Memory Cafe—a horse therapy event for individuals with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers—at Kids and Horses ranch in Minden, Nevada. This was an environment in which Marshall participated actively.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Kids and Horses at 2869 Esau St., Minden, NV, 89423 or through their website at Kidsandhorses.org/donate/generalfund. Please include “In Memory of Marshall” in the designated note area.

Marshall is survived by his wife, Christine, son Carson (Fawne) Triggs, daughter Casey Triggs Ebinu (Julius) grandchildren Charley and Jace, sister Heidi Clausen, numerous nieces and nephews and the raucous Patterson cousins whom he inherited through marriage.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Monday September 15, from 2-5 pm at the Lake Tahoe Golf Course in South Lake Tahoe, CA.