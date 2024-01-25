Obituary: Martha Schuster
March 15, 1936 – December 30, 2023
Martha passed away peacefully in her sleep
Martha came to the United States from Europe with her parents, Karl and Susana Schuster and family in 1956, where they settled in Northern California.
In 1977, Martha moved to South Lake Tahoe and made it her home for the remainder of her life. She enjoyed cooking, camping and fishing and spending time with her kids and grandkids. Martha enjoyed attending Caregiver’s meetings, church dinners and monthly luncheons and socializing with friends.
Martha leaves behind her daughters, Klaudia (Kurk) Garro, Liz Romero, Kathy Mountjoy and Christel (Glen) Vadney. 11 grandchildren, Staci, Kevin, Nicholas, Amanda, Jeremiah, Monica, Jessica, Abigail, Kevin H. Farron and Arielle. Many great grandchildren whom she loved each one dearly.
She also leaves her sister Lenke Gullick, brother Rudy (Barbara) Schuster and sister Eva Schuster.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Karl Schuster and Alex Schuster.
Interment will be March 15, 2024 Happy Homestead Cemetery, South Lake Tahoe CA
Time, to be determined.
