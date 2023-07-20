Obituary: Mary D. Townsend

Mary D. Townsend

Provided Photo

January 10, 1931 – March 3, 2023

Mary Dolores Townsend passed away on March 3rd, 2023. Mary lived to be 92 years, 1 month, and 21 days young. She deserved every single one of those seconds on earth. We are certain she has the biggest and most tropical suite in heaven with her late husband Jimmy, her sister Theresa and the many more that preceded her.

Mary D. Townsend was truly an outstanding and amazing person. She would never eat fast food and would go to the health club at least three times a week well into her 80’s. She had a passion for Disneyland and the palm trees in Hawaii. Unsurprisingly, her children and their children shared many of her same loves.

She lived her life in the path of God and Jesus Christ. Mary attended church every Sunday. She was a proud parishioner of St. Theresa Church for as long anyone can remember. She worked with Father Grace in starting the Bread and Broth Program in the late 80’s. Father Grace was the priest who married Mary and Jimmy which was the second wedding he had performed. These life events led to Father Grace and Mary’s close friendship. On February 3rd of this year, it would have been her and Jimmy’s 66th wedding anniversary.

Some of her greatest and most cherished memories were seeing her three sons Paul, Matt, and Chris and her grandchildren Erik, Sharae, and Hannah grow up in the Lake Tahoe house her and Jimmy built. She poured her heart and devotion into her family which created a loving home and a bond special to the Townsend’s. She also loved hosting holidays at her home with all her family and friends gathered around.

Mary D’s best friend was her sister, Theresa Moore. They were polar opposites and the most dynamic duo. Throughout their lives, they were inseparable, so you rarely got one without the other.

When asked about life advice on her 90th birthday, she offered three things:

1. Be Happy

2. Don’t find fault in everything

3. Get along with everyone

What a beautiful life and an honor for those that knew her.

Mary is survived by her sons Paul, Matt, and Chris. Her grandchildren Erik, Sharae, and Hannah. Her great grandchildren Audrey, Javier, and Camille.

A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 9:30 am, Saturday, July 29, 2023, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in South Lake Tahoe. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to:

St. Theresa’s Church- Food Pantry

1041 Lyons Ave.

South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150