Obituary: Mary Dolores Townsend
January 10, 1931 – March 3, 2023
Mary D. Townsend, a longtime resident of South Lake Tahoe, passed away peacefully at her home on March 3rd at the age of 92. She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Jimmy Townsend, and her sister Theresa Moore. She was a loving mother to Paul (Ruby), Matt (Kelly), and Chris. She also cherished her three grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and nieces. Mary was a faithful and active parishioner at St. Theresa Catholic Church throughout her 67 years at Lake Tahoe. A funeral mass and memorial service will be held at a later date.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.