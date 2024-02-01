Obituary: Mary Elizabeth “Liz” Bricker

Mary Elizabeth “Liz” Bricker

Provided Photo

August 1, 1932 – December 19, 2023

A life Well Lived

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Mary Elizabeth “Liz” Bricker, aged 91, on December 19, 2023. She left this world surrounded by the love of her family and friends.

Born on August 1, 1932, Mary Elizabeth “Liz” Bricker was a devoted, loving wife and partner with her husband Darell Gene Bricker of 61 years, embarking on great adventures together to the far reaches of Alaska, then on to Oregon and California. She was the adoring mother to two children, Ronald Gene Bricker (deceased) and Debra Kathleen Howard resident of South Lake Tahoe..

Mary Elizabeth “Liz” Bricker was born Mary Elizabeth Arnold on August 1, 1932, in Russellville, Arkansas, to Thomas Selkirk Arnold and Amanda Francis Abernathy. “Liz” married Darell Gene Bricker on September 29th, 1950, who predeceased her on February 15, 2012, choosing to be with her on Valentine’s Day, underscoring their deep love and connection.

Liz brought an enthusiastic approach to life. This was prominently displayed while stationed in the villages of Alaska where Darell was stationed as an FAA station manager, then into her bookkeeping career, and later into years of volunteerism as a tireless leader within the nonprofit organization Soroptimist’s International of America (SIA). Liz served SIA passionately in many leadership roles, ultimately becoming the Governor of the Sierra Pacific Region. Her advocacy for human rights and the advancement of the status of women in society have made a lasting impact and was something she cared very deeply about.

Liz’s love for cooking and entertaining was well-known, with pecan pies becoming her hallmark. Her pies were known for their competitive overbidding at the SISLT Holiday Auction. Her enjoyment of sewing, quilting, and beading fostered deep and long-lasting friendships. She volunteered at the United Methodist Church Thrift shop for many years, where she made many friends and many memories.

A woman who never sat idle, Liz touched the lives of many during her life’s adventures. Her tremendous kindness, warmth, and generosity will be remembered by all who knew her, as she never met a stranger. Liz met each of life’s challenges as opportunities and left everything she touched in a better place.

She is survived by her sister Martha “Marty” Mitchell and her deeply caring daughter Debra Kathleen Bricker-Howard (husband Anthony William Howard). Liz was a deeply loving mother to son Ronald Gene Bricker (widow Pamela Bricker-Lance), who passed away on April 12, 2010.

As a deeply caring grandmother, she leaves behind Alicia Kathleen Howard (husband Gary Joseph Miller), Bret William Howard, and Scott Bricker. As a deeply loving great-grandmother, she leaves behind Merrick Emerson Miller, Curren William Cy Miller, Korinne Bricker, and Ashley Bricker.

Her love for her entire family was on full display as she prepared for her journey home, where she now rests in peace. Forever loved and forever missed.

A memorial service to celebrate Mary Elizabeth “Liz” Bricker’s life will be held on February 18, 2024, from 3:00 PM PT to 5:00 PM PT at Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1375 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville, NV 89410.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Soroptimists of South Lake Tahoe Girls Softball field Project at http://www.silst.org/softball-field/

Please join us in remembering and celebrating the life of Mary Elizabeth “Liz” Bricker. May her soul rest in eternal peace.