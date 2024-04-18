Obituary: Mary Esther Cano

Mary Esther Cano

April 23, 1938 – January 26, 2024

It is with great sadness that Mary “Esther” Cano passed away January 26th, 2024. Esther left this world surrounded by close friends and family at Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center.

Esther was born on April 23rd, 1938, in Benjamin Texas. Along with her nine brothers and sisters, Esther and her family made their way to Tujunga, California, where she met her long-time husband, Frank Cano. In 1965, Esther and Frank moved to Incline Village, Nevada with their 2-year-old daughter, Melinda. In 1967, Esther and Frank welcomed their second daughter, Marguerita Cano.

Esther opened the first Mexican restaurant in 1980 in Incline Village called La Casa del Pino (The House of Pines). It was successful for the next two years.

It was well known that Esther did not love the winters, but she would always admire the beauty of the snow after a storm. Esther enjoyed every moment of the summertime where she would soak in the sun, go on walks, and enjoy her time with friends and family.

Esther is survived by her two daughters, Melinda Heinz and Marguerita Barraza, and her five grandchildren, Josh Heinz, Austin Barraza, Zach Heinz, Briana Barraza and Colton Barraza

Esther’s memorial service will be hosted at Saint Francis of Assisi on May 4th at 2pm.