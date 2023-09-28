Obituary: Mary Jane Wheeler

Mary Jane Wheeler

Provided Photo

February 12, 1943 – May 30, 2023

In loving memory of Mary Jane Wheeler, who passed away peacefully at the age of 80 on May 30th 2023. She was truly one of a kind, known for her unwavering love, humor, and resilience.

Mary Jane (MJ) had a contagious laughter that could brighten up any room. She had a special place in her heart for animals and people alike, always showing kindness and compassion to those around her. Throughout her life, she embraced the simple pleasures and found great solace in the company of her pug Maggie. Her love for sweets and a refreshing glass of ice tea with lots of ice was something she regularly enjoyed.

Her devotion to her family was unparalleled. She was a loving wife to Bob, her partner in life, and a dedicated mother to her three daughters, Jamie, Kristi, and Laura. Her role as a grandmother brought her immense joy, and she adored her six beautiful grandchildren, Megan, Lauren, Morgan, Hayden, Kamryn, and Avery.

MJ’s memory will forever be cherished, and her legacy of love and laughter will continue to inspire us. She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. She will be laid to rest with her beloved husband Bob at Arlington National Cemetery.

In honor of her memory and to celebrate her life, please join her daughters and family at Burnt Cedar Beach (665 Lakeshore Blvd. Incline Village, NV 89451) on Sunday October 15th 2023 at 2pm with reception to follow at 546 Lucille Dr. Incline Village, NV.