Obituary: Mary Joanne Yelles

Mary Joanne Yelles

Provided Photo

August 4, 1955 – February 18, 2024

Mary Jo Yelles (nee Ramsey) passed away with her family by her side on February 18, 2024 in South Lake Tahoe, CA at the age of 68. She was born in Seattle, WA on August 4, 1955 to Betty Hawkins Ramsey and William “Bill” Ramsey. Although she was raised in the Bay area, in 1978 her career led her to settle in South Lake Tahoe. It was here that she met her future husband of 36 years, Brian while working at Harrah’s.

Mary Jo grew up as an only girl with five brothers which made her a force to be reckoned with. She was outspoken with a vibrant and infectious personality – she was truly one of a kind. The greatest pride and the joy of her life was as Mother to her two sons, Kevin and James. Mary Jo was unwavering in her devotion to them as well as family and friends whom she held dear. Her ability to listen, natural energy and curiosity were reflected in the many lives made better for having known her. In her spare time she enjoyed arts and crafts or reading a good book.

Mary Jo is survived by her husband Brian, sons Kevin and James, brothers Tom (Theresa) Ramsey and Jeff Chambers, step-mother Linda Ramsey, sisters-in-law Joy (Chip) Campbell and Teresa Moffitt, nieces Melanie (Frank) Homen and Shannon (Matt) Ramsey and great-nephews Jake and Ramsey. Mary Jo is preceded in death by her parents Betty (Hawkins) and William Ramsey and her brothers Kevin, Robert and Matthew.

Mary Jo’s family will host a celebration of life on Saturday, June 8th from 2:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., at the Nevada Beach Outdoor Pavilion.