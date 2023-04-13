Obituary: Mary Jolley
July 11, 1952 – January 28, 2023
Mary Helen Jolley (Senner)
Mary Helen Jolley (Senner) passed away on January 28th, 2023 in Reno, Nevada after a short illness. Mary was born on July 11th, 1952 in San Francisco, CA to Anne Senner (Bosich) of Gillespie, Illinois, and Wayne Senner of San Francisco, CA. She graduated from Lowell High School in San Francisco in 1969 and worked for Pacific Bell, where she met and married the love of her life, Kenneth R Jolley. After many years in the Bay Area, the Jolley’s relocated to South Lake Tahoe in 1995. Mary was a long-time resident of South Lake Tahoe, California and prided herself on her service to the local community. She spent many years as the front office secretary of St. Theresa’s Catholic School, and many more years volunteering for the Barton Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. She is proceeded in death by her mother Anne Senner, father Wayne Senner and niece Cheryl Hillis. She leaves behind many loving family members including her husband, Kenneth R. Jolley, son Daniel K. Jolley, daughter-in-law Lyndsay Jolley (Conway), brother Jim Senner, nephews Michael D Hillis and William Senner, and nieces Wendy Bishop (Senner), and Linda Melugin (Senner). Along with her loving family, Mary leaves behind an entire mountainside of loving friends, who she truly adored, and who adored her right back. Mary built her life around and found her happiness from her family, friends, dogs Sparky and Molly, and her life-long fandom the San Francisco Giants. A funeral mass will be held for Mary at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church on Friday, April 21st at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, please keep Mary in your thoughts whenever you watch a San Francisco Giants game.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.