Obituary: Mary Rose

Mary Rose

Provided Photo

October 26, 1931 – July 27, 2023

Mary Imelda Brisbois was born October 26, 1931 to Nicholas and Winifred (Duignan) Brisbois. She was raised in Stockton, California, until age 14, when the family relocated to San Mateo. She earned a BA in Speech & Drama from Dominican College, San Rafael in 1953 after graduating from Mercy High School, Burlingame in 1949. During her junior year of college, she met the love of her life, Stanley R. Rose, on a blind date. They married following her graduation. Their union was blessed by the arrival of five children. They chose to live in San Jose, California. Devout Catholics, they were parishioners at Saint Frances Cabrini Church, where she was a member of the Ladies Sodality and volunteered extensively. The family then moved to Los Gatos. They joined Holy Spirit Church where she sang in the folk choir. She volunteered at O’Connor Hospital and remained busy raising 5 active children. She was a marvelous cook & homemaker.

The family relocated to So Lake Tahoe in 1974 where Mary became the first Director of Religious Education at Saint Theresa Church. She subsequently was appointed Director of Religious Education at St Martin of Tours Parish in San Jose.

She and Stan retired to El Dorado Hills. They joined Holy Trinity Parish. She was active on the Sacramento Diocesan Council, volunteered at Loaves and Fishes, helped start the Parish Funeral Ministry, & continued to Lector and serve as a Eucharistic minister.

Mary was known for her kind, gentle disposition & her vivid blue eyes. She carried on the traditions taught to her and created new ones for her children & grandchildren. She & Stan were married 66 years when he predeceased her in 2019. She struggled with memory disorder in the final years of her life, dying at age 91 on July 27 in Sacramento. She is survived by her grateful children: Jayne Miller (Thomas), Carolyn Ditlevsen, Stann Rose (Michelle), Colleen Rose Dante, & Marylon Rose, 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on August 25 at 11AM at Holy Trinity Church 3111 Tierra de Dios Dr, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762 Instead of sending flowers, please make a memorial donation to Sisters of Mercy Care of Sisters Fund https://www.sistersofmercy.org/donate or to The Alzheimer’s Association @ act.alz.org