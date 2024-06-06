Obituary: Mary Shirley
September 22, 1951 – April 20, 2024
Mary R. Shirley of Brookings, Oregon, formerly of South Lake Tahoe and Modesto, California, passed away peacefully with the rising sun on April 20, 2024. Mary was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma and later relocated to California where she met her husband and life partner, Bruce Chin, and had two daughters, Cheryl and Michelle Shirley. Besides a loving mother and the loudest cheerleader at her daughters’ musical concerts and gymnastics competitions, Mary was an accomplished accountant and helped found Sight and Sound Technologies, a pioneer in the home automation industry. She was also an avid gardener with an amazing green thumb. She took pride in keeping a beautiful garden and sharing home grown vegetables with friends and family. In her spare time you could find her playing cards, reading a book or partaking in an afternoon nap. She is survived by her husband, Bruce, her daughters, Cheryl and Michelle, and her brother, Edward. In celebration of her life, please consider planting a native tree or flower.
