Obituary: Melinda Louise (Lakey) Morris

Melinda Louise (Lakey) Morris

April 4, 1940 – June 27, 2024

Melinda Louise Lakey Morris, 84, of Gardnerville, NV, passed away June 27, 2024, at Carson Tahoe Expressions Memory Care in Carson City, NV following a lengthy illness with dementia. She was born April 4, 1940, in Anaheim, CA, the daughter of Charlie and Nina (McComas) Lakey. She graduated from Brea Olinda High School in Brea, CA, and earned her teaching degree from UCLA, where she was a Chi Omega and met her future husband Jimmie Morris. They were married on June 16, 1962, in her hometown of Brea, CA.

She taught school early in her career before they moved to South Lake Tahoe, CA in 1973 where they raised their three children. In Tahoe, she sold real estate and helped build their family vacation rental business, Lake Tahoe Accommodations, she retired in 2000 and split her time between Gardnerville, NV and Saddlebrooke, AZ. Her hobbies included working in her yard and garden, traveling, volunteering and was affectionately known as “Frammie” to her 4 grandsons whose photos were displayed prominently in her home. She was a member of AAUW and had great pride in her service as a CASA Advocate. Her dedication to her family, community, and professional accomplishments are a source of inspiration for us all.

Melinda is preceded in death by her parents and her son Kurt. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Jim Morris, of Gardnerville, NV and Saddlebrooke, AZ; children, Craig and LeAnn Morris, of Carson City; Anne (Morris) and Jeff Schnaubelt, of North Barrington, IL; and four grandsons: Andrew Morris, and Peter, Erik, and Kurt Schnaubelt.

Melinda’s family is extremely grateful to Carson Tahoe Expressions Memory Care and Eden Hospice for their compassion and care during her two-and-a-half years in memory care.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Dementia, Alzheimer’s, or Hospice charity of your choice.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.