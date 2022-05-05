Obituary: Michael A Gard
– January 28, 2022
Please join us in celebrating the life of
Michael A Gard
Husband, father, grandfather, BBQ master, problem solver, story teller, shop owner, snake catcher, avid horseman, world traveler, and all-around good guy and best friend.
Date: May 22, 2022
Place: Carson Valley Country Club Restaurant
1029 Riverview Drive
Gardnerville NV
Time: 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Lunch buffet provided
No host bar
Mike loved talking, laughing, cooking, telling stories, and hanging out with friends. He also loved Hawaiian shirts, camo pants, and cowboy boots – especially worn together.
We invite you to honor his memory by dressing like Mike and bringing your best Mike story or memory. Let’s share with each other our love and appreciation of this authentically good and loving man who has left us all far too soon.
