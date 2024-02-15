Obituary: Michael David O’Donnell

Michael David O’Donnell

Provided Photo

December 3, 1951 – February 8, 2024

Michael, son of Joseph and Marie O’Donnell, was born in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania. The family moved to Glendora, New Jersey, when he was eight years old. Michael spent his youth in the woods behind his house adventuring, hunting, and fishing, while getting into mischief with friends.

He moved to Lake Tahoe in 1975. Soon after, he met Marcie McMahon. They were married in June 1981. He was honored to become father to Paul and Matthew McMahon.

Michael trained as an electrician at Marshall electric in Lindenwold, New Jersey. He excelled at this trade and later became a successful electrical contractor. His services were highly sought after because of his competence and overall presence on the job. Mchael’s sense of humor, wit, great smile, and a laugh that could be heard across the job site, could always lift the spirit. “Hey men… what’s going on!”

Michael was thoughtful, kind, and went out of his way to help others. Loved and respected, Michael touched many lives. His faith in and love for Jesus Christ was expressed in both action and words.

He is survived by his wife Marcie O’Donnell, brother Joe O’Donnell, sons Paul and Matthew McMahon, grandchildren Brent Knighton and Lucy McMahon, Winifred and Josephine McMahon, and great grandchildren Tristan and Owen Knighton.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Sierra Community Church on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at 1:30 p.m.