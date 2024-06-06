Obituary: Michael McNulty
July 29, 1936 – October 21, 2023
Please join the McNulty Family as we celebrate the life of Michael McNulty. We look forward to sharing memories, laughter, and love as we honor the “Silver Fox”.
June 8th, 2024 at 2:00pm
The Village Church, 736 McCourry Blvd., Incline Village, NV 89451
Dress Code:
Wear your brightest and most cheerful attire to honor the Silver Fox’s lively spirit.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.