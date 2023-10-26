Obituary: Michael McNulty

Michael McNulty

Provided Photo

July 29, 1936 – October 21, 2023

Michael Leo McNulty aka ‘The Silver Fox’

born July 29, 1936 to Vera and Patrick McNulty in Spokane Washington. He passed away Oct 21st at the age of 87 in Reno, NV with his family by his side.

Michael was raised in Seattle and graduated Cuma Sum Laude from Seattle University. He moved to the Bay Area and in the 70s settled in the town he loved, Incline Village, NV where he spent the majority of his life. There he strived to lead by example and always make a positive difference in people’s lives. One of his consistent questions to family, friends, players, or peers was, “What’s your passion?” He was an accountant, coach, substance abuse counselor, an avid rower on Lake Tahoe, and a proud member of AA with 51 years of sobriety.

If you had the honor of knowing the Silver Fox he made an IMPACT! Whether it was his smile, a random act of kindness, his colorful attire, or a trivia question, when you crossed paths with him your day was a little brighter.

They say you can measure a man’s life by the family he raised. Michael was an influential father to his “Four Heroes,” Michael, Michelle, Brannigan, and Keelan whom he loved deeply along with his beautiful daughter in laws Danielle, Teresa and Meri. He is also survived by his grandchildren Lennon, Caleb, Brendan, and Robert Michael McNulty. His family was his pride and joy.

In honor of our Dad, the family asks that you pay it forward. Add some of the McNulty Way into your life. Set, share and achieve your goals, make a difference in someone’s life, play a game of catch, perform a random act of kindness, smile at a stranger and say hello to “a friend you haven’t met yet”. Live your life with passion, enthusiasm and infectious energy the way The Silver Fox lived his life.

Here’s one last Trivia Question: What is the only city in NV that doesn’t allow gambling?

Thank you Dad from all of us for the ride of our lives! We love you!

A celebration of life will be planned for summer 2024 in Incline Village.