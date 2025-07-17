Obituary: Michael Olin Newberger

Michael Olin Newberger

October 6, 1957 – February 23, 2025

Michael Olin Newberger 67, passed away peacefully at home of 33 years in South Lake Tahoe, California.

Michael is survived by his wife of 33 years, Sherry; his sons, Matt and Ryan; and countless family and friends. His legacy is one of deep connection, generous laughter, and unwavering devotion to family — a devout husband, father, and friend, Michael’s life was one filled with laughter, adventure, and unconditional love. His presence will be missed immeasurably and remembered always.

Born on October 6, 1957 in Manhasset, NY and grew up with a passion for people and a zest for life. He graduated with a Business Degree from Syracuse University, where he was a proud member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. After college, he moved to New York City, beginning a career that blended hospitality, the arts, managing restaurants and actively pursuing his love for acting and theater.

Soon after marrying, he moved west to South Lake Tahoe which became their true home and playground for family adventures whether sailing, skiing, hiking, snow shoeing or biking. He shared every passion with his family: teaching his sons to ski and skate, captaining family sailboat trips, and cheering from the sidelines at hockey tournaments to soccer games and aikido lessons to gymnastics competitions. He also took pride in coaching youth sports and never missed a school concert or performance.

Professionally, Michael’s career spanned hospitality, marketing, and hotel management, with his most recent role as a dedicated and charismatic butler for Caesars Entertainment. No matter the role, he brought charm, humor, and warmth — he was always the life of the party and left a lasting impression on everyone he met.

A celebration of Michael’s life will be held at the Lake Tahoe Golf Course on September 21 from 2-5 pm where friends and family are invited to gather, share stories, and honor a life lived to the fullest.