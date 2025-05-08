Obituary: Michael Plaziak
February 1, 1963 – April 10, 2025
Michael Raymond Plaziak, 62, of 1686 Arapahoe Street, South Lake Tahoe, CA died of complications from lymphoma on 4/10/2025.
Mike was born in East Hartford, CT in 1963 to Raymond Louis Plaziak and Patricia Ann Plaziak. Mike attended elementary school and high school in Hodgdon, ME, graduating valedictorian of his class before attending Vanderbilt University to study Geology. Mike also entered the ROTC program and spent 27 years in the Marine Corps as an Intelligence Officer serving our country during numerous deployments.
Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Ann Plaziak and is survived by his wife Maria and his three daughters Cortney, Hailee and Ashley, his father Ray Plaziak and his brother Steve Plaziak.
Burial will take place at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego, CA on 5/8/2025 at 1130 am. A reception will follow at Ballard Point Brewery from 1230-330pm
