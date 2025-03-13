Obituary: Nancy S. Williams
October 29, 1934 – February 23, 2025
Although Nancy was raised in Sacramento, she spent most of her 90 years at Tahoe, teaching 5th graders at Tahoe City, playing golf and skiing, volunteering in the community. and making lots of friends. She was an adopted auntie to many kids as well as a devoted pet owner. She died peacefully at ECC. No service is planned. Donations could be to Meals On Wheels in her name.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.