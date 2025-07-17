Obituary: Natalie Susan Yanish
December 7, 1979 – April 24, 2025
Her Celebration of Life will be on Sunday, July 20th, 2025 from 10:30AM – 1PM at South Tahoe Brewery 1920 Lake Tahoe Blvd then to Kiva Beach for more stories and memories!
