Obituary: Natalie Susan Yanish

Natalie Susan Yanish
Natalie Susan Yanish
December 7, 1979 – April 24, 2025

Her Celebration of Life will be on Sunday, July 20th, 2025 from 10:30AM – 1PM at South Tahoe Brewery 1920 Lake Tahoe Blvd then to Kiva Beach for more stories and memories!

