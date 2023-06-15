Obituary: Nathan Brown
– June 2, 2023
In remembrance of Nathan Brown of South Lake Tahoe, our Little Man and Earth-Angel for nearly 39 years.
Loved & Survived by his parents, David and Linda Brown, his brother, Dan Brown and sister-in-law, Brandi Brown, nieces, Kalirae and Lillianne, grandmother, Maxine and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He spoke of his love for us in his smile from the heart, through his art of hand-holding, and in giving warm kisses. He taught us how to find enjoyment and peace in simple things; and how to accept and minimize our troubles, aches, and bad days.
May he meet with his loving grandparents, Dale & Doris Brown, and John Lapinski; and may Nate’s beautiful soul soar in love and in freedom like a Phoenix. Please consider the tsalliance.org in his memory.
