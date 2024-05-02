Obituary: Neal Hendrick
February 8, 1948 – April 9, 2024
Neal Bruce Hendrick “Papa Roach” passed in his home surrounded by family on Tuesday April 9. Neal was born on February 08 1948 in Oakland, California to Earl and Colleen Hendrick. He grew up In Concord Ca Joined the U.S. Army and served in Korea. Later found himself in Lake Tahoe to live and raise his family. Anyone knowing Neal knew how he loved the Sierra Nevada mountains whether boarding on the peaks, kayaking the lakes, biking the trails or just riding the roads on his Harley, he Loved it all. Neal is survived by his sister Gayle Sarratea and family, his four children Kemper, Kade, Khyan and Ruskin, grandchildren Kash, Krew, Noah, Chase, Kismet, Charlie, Jake, Kemper, Blue and Sailor and Great grandchildren Finley and Waylon. A celebration of life is going to be held for family and friends.
