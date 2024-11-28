Obituary: Neal Niederman

Neal Niederman

Provided Photo

August 13, 1945 – November 15, 2024

Neal Alan Niederman, aged 79, passed away peacefully on November 15, 2024, in Reno, Nevada, in the arms of his loving wife, Stephanie. Born on August 13, 1945, Neal’s life was marked by his dedication to his profession, community, and a profound appreciation for history and nature.

Neal graduated from Fairfax High School in Los Angeles, California, and furthered his education at UCLA and the Los Angeles College of Optometry. He dedicated many years to his career as an optometrist, serving the communities of Simi Valley and South Lake Tahoe, California, where he was admired for his meticulous care and gentle demeanor.

A devoted member of Temple Bat Yam in South Lake Tahoe for 24 years, Neal was passionate about hobbies that connected him with nature and history. He found peace in rockhounding, gold panning, and fishing, often seeking solace in the majestic beauty of Yosemite. His interests in coin collecting and selling casino memorabilia on eBay reflected his fascination with history and storytelling. Neal’s friends will fondly remember his love for cats and his deep affection for his wife, Stephanie.

Neal is survived by his loving wife, Stephanie Niederman; Marc Brandon (Allison, Asher, Sierra Rose), Jeremy Niederman (Jed, Daniel), Felissa Miller, Clete Miller, Charlie Miller; William, Tyler, Winston, and Wallace Browne, Lisa Browne (Gabriel Almond, Julien Almond, Eislyn Snyder, Ruby Lucas, Liam Lucas), Stewart Holland, Christian Holland, Rev. Wendy Holland (Donovan, Isabelle), Dr. Patricia Gilbert, April Holland (Brian, Roman), Anne Dimopoulos, and Kelly Lynn Lentine (Tom, Henry, Faye, Joseph, Elisabeth Rose, Ishna, Roobens). He was preceded in death by Andre Browne, Cynthia Sue Holland, Harry Dimopoulos, and Arnold Niederman.

A graveside burial will take place at Happy Homestead Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Temple Bat Yam at tbytahoe.org. Neal Niederman’s legacy of kindness, intellectual curiosity, and respect for the past will be cherished by all who knew him.