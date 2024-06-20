Obituary: Neil Erskine

Neil Erskine

October 7, 1932 – June 4, 2024

Neil Harlow Erskine, 91, of South Lake Tahoe, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2024, surrounded by his family.

Neil was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Neil and Ruth Erskine, and as a young boy moved with his family to Oakland, California, before making South Lake Tahoe his forever home. Neil is survived by his loving wife, Fern, whom he just celebrated his 67th wedding anniversary with on May 18.

Neil joined the United States Navy at 18, serving as a turret gunner on a Grumman TBM Avenger and on a crash crew. He then went on to wear many hats, including becoming a firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service, a logger, and a freight driver, making deliveries around the Tahoe area for many years, which helped him gain knowledge of the people and the region. During his formative years, Neil had also joined a fraternity of young men who called themselves the “AU,” which led to lifelong friendships.

Neil and his sweetheart, as he affectionately called Fern, moved to South Lake Tahoe in June 1964, and built one of the first houses on their lane. Neil loved the life he created with his wife at the lake. Together they had two children, Kelly Dewey (Tim), and Jim Erskine (Janet), as well as two grandchildren; Scott Dewey (Shannon) and Jessica Dewey. Neil enjoyed nothing more than to have his family at his home playing horseshoes in the backyard, letting the dogs run loose, and challenging everyone to their favorite dice game. Neil also created many unforgettable memories with his wife and adult children, taking cruises and traveling to different countries around the world.

As a faithful Tahoe local and military veteran who was proud of his Scottish heritage, Neil always had stories to tell of his life well-lived. During conversations he would regularly interject with a witty comeback or share an inappropriate joke; he never failed to make people smile. He was also inclined to offer you a drink when you first walked through his door, no matter what time of day it was.

A true outdoorsman, you could typically find Neil hiking, running, and boating around the lake. But he spent most of his time on his bicycle, putting tens of thousands of miles on the bike paths surrounding South Lake Tahoe. He found joy in stopping for a beer at Camp Richardson after a long ride, waving to people as they passed by. Neil even earned the nickname the “cookie man” because that is who he was to his four-legged companions out on the trails. He never left home without treats in his pocket, knowing he would come across one of his furry friends.

Neil’s compassion for others extended into the community that he helped establish and nurture for six decades. He gave back to his neighbors and local businesses through acts of kindness, by fostering dogs, collecting mail, giving referrals, and more. Whether at a local restaurant, bicycle shop, bar, or grocery store, Neil was bound to cross paths with someone he knew. Neil was everyone’s friend and everyone’s neighbor. His presence was undeniable.

Neil held a deep appreciation for nature, a kindness and respect toward animals, and loved the natural beauty of the place he called home. The lake, mountains, beaches, and bike trails are where Neil felt most at peace, and he often proclaimed there was nowhere else he would rather be.