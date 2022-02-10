Obituary: NINA EGGEN MACLEOD

June 14, 1939 – January 29, 2022

Nina passed away peacefully in her sleep early Saturday morning Jan. 29 Nina was born to Trygve and Randi Eggen and grew up in Oslo, Norway She had one older brother, Lars. She was a star athlete from elementary school through high school (track). After high school she studied Fabric Design in Oslo before entering a sports college in Switzerland to major in Physical Education. After graduating she taught Physical Education (gymnastics and skiing) at a private residential girl’s high school in the mountains of Switzerland for two years.

On returning to Norway she was recruited to come to Sugarbush, VT to be a ski instructor in the Ski School run by Stein Ericson. Nina frequently commented that although she grew up in Norway, and lived in Switzerland, the coldest winter she ever experienced, was in Vermont. While modeling ski wear in New York she met and married Norman MacLeod, a senior executive in a ski wear and equipment import company. They lived in the Bay area for a number of years and their two sons were born in Marin County. They built a vacation home in Ward Valley (west side of Lake Tahoe) and later a permanent home at Cascade Properties. Following a divorce, Nina and two sons lived in South Lake Tahoe.

Nina was accomplished in many areas. Fluent in six languages, a Certified Ski Instructor in Switzerland, Norway and the U.S., a Certified Fly Casting Instructor in the U.S. (former Women’s World Champion fly caster), an Assistant to Eunice Shriver in running the Winter Special Olympics , a volunteer instructor for national “Casting for Recovery” a rehabilitation program for women experiencing recent breast cancer surgery. Also, a master chef, horse trainer in Europe, trained with the Norwegian women’s Olympic cross country ski team, taught blind persons to x-country ski etc. . Her knitting skills were very special.

A project of significance to her was the Snowshoe Thompson statue in Genoa. She was active in the establishment of the statue and responsible for bringing some 30 Norwegians from Thompson’s home area to the unveiling of the statue. For some 20 years she has planned and hosted an annual event to keep the memory of his exploits alive.

Nina was predeceased by her parents (1980s) beloved stepfather Sigmund Ruud, and her brother in 2000. She is survived by sons Craig (Michael), Lars (Melanie) and Lars two children, Nina’s beloved grandchildren Kody (8) and Shane (6) and special friend Dr. James Duke.

Although Nina was a permanent U.S. resident since the 1960s, she kept her Norwegian citizenship and was a true Norwegian all her life. An announcement of a Celebration of Life for Nina will be made when the Pandemic allows the safe gathering of groups.

Donations in memory of Nina are suggested for Friends of Snowshoe Thompson (P.O. Box 605, Genoa, NV 89411) or the Charity of your choice.