Obituary: Norm Mowat

Norm Mowat

Provided Photo

– January 22, 2025

A devoted husband to Lora, a loving father to Troy and Robert, and a cherished grandfather to Makenzie, Eain, Alex, and Ivy, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

A man deeply rooted in family, faith, and his country.

Norm proudly served his country with the U.S. Army and in 1969, he brought his family to Lake Tahoe, a place he held dear in his heart. Norm was a hard worker his entire life and made his career in the construction industry for the Dillingham Corporation, contributing to some of Tahoe’s most iconic developments. Norm retired after a remarkable 32-year career as the Maintenance Manager for the Tahoe Keys POA.

An avid outdoorsman, Norm relished in activities such as skiing, boating, golf, four-wheeling, and classic cars.

Norm will be laid to rest at Happy Homestead Cemetery following a private family service.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to GreaterGoodCharities.com would be a meaningful way to honor his memory.