Obituary: Norm Mowat
– January 22, 2025
A devoted husband to Lora, a loving father to Troy and Robert, and a cherished grandfather to Makenzie, Eain, Alex, and Ivy, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.
A man deeply rooted in family, faith, and his country.
Norm proudly served his country with the U.S. Army and in 1969, he brought his family to Lake Tahoe, a place he held dear in his heart. Norm was a hard worker his entire life and made his career in the construction industry for the Dillingham Corporation, contributing to some of Tahoe’s most iconic developments. Norm retired after a remarkable 32-year career as the Maintenance Manager for the Tahoe Keys POA.
An avid outdoorsman, Norm relished in activities such as skiing, boating, golf, four-wheeling, and classic cars.
Norm will be laid to rest at Happy Homestead Cemetery following a private family service.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to GreaterGoodCharities.com would be a meaningful way to honor his memory.
See more
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.