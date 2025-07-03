Obituary: Pamela Wilson Djonne Bishop
March 7, 1967 – January 29, 2025
Pamela Ann Bishop passed away January 29, 2025, in Reno Nevada at age 57. Pam was born March 7, 1967, to Clayton W. and Mary Alice Wilson in Berkeley CA. She spent her early years in El Cerrito CA where the family moved in 1972. She attended St. Jerome’s Catholic School there and welcomed her sister Jennifer to the family in 1974. The family moved to Santa Rosa CA. in 1976. Pam attended St. Rose Catholic School and Ursuline High School. In 1989, Pam graduated from UC Santa Cruz and returned to Santa Rosa where she began working at the National Bank of the Redwoods. June 19, 1993, she married Todd Djonne and in 1995 they welcomed their son Maxwell. Daughter Samantha arrived on scene in 1998. Pam enjoyed cooking, gardening and working at the bank while raising her children. She attended St. Rose Catholic Church and was active in the YLI and participated in the children’s school activities. On May 30, 2019, Pam Married Bob Bishop and Moved to Incline Village, NV where she worked at Village Market and enjoyed music and her cooking hobby. Pam and Bob traveled often to visit friends and explore other places (the Mediterranean, Alaska, CA gold country)
Pam was preceded in death by her father, Clay and her grandparents. She is survived by husband Bob, mother Mary Alice, sister Jennifer Marcy (C.J.), brother Christopher Wilson (Pia), son Max Djonne, daughter Samantha Djonne, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friend Todd Djonne.
Memorial Service was held at St. James Catholic Church 125 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma on June 28, 2025 at 2pm.
